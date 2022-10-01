Semifinal match at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: U.S. vs. Canada
Canada's Nirra Fields (R) dribbles during the semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Canada's Mael Gilles (L) competes during the semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
The United States' Betnijah Laney (R) shoots during the semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
The United States' Brionna Jones (R) shoots during the semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
Canada's Laeticia Amihere (L) goes for a lay-up during the semifinal match between the United States and Canada at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)
