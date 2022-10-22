Home>>
CBA league: Zhejiang Lions vs. Shanxi Loongs
(Xinhua) 15:53, October 22, 2022
Shanxi Loongs' Clarence Weems (R) goes to the basket during the 6th round match against Zhejiang Lions at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
