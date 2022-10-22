Languages

Archive

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Home>>

CBA league: Zhejiang Lions vs. Shanxi Loongs

(Xinhua) 15:53, October 22, 2022

Shanxi Loongs' Clarence Weems (R) goes to the basket during the 6th round match against Zhejiang Lions at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)

Photos

Related Stories