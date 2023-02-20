China men's basketball team arrives in Hong Kong for World Cup qualifiers

Xinhua) 13:36, February 20, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China men's basketball team arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, where they will host Kazakhstan and Iran in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

China has just concluded a training camp in east China's Shanghai. Veterans Zhou Peng and Wang Zhelin are among the roster released by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), while young talent Zeng Fanbo also earned the call-up from newly-appointed head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic.

A great cheer went up from the crowd after the 16-player squad led by CBA president Yao Ming, walked out. After a brief welcome ceremony, the team was whisked away.

Having already booked a place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, China will head into the last window by hosting Kazakhstan on February 23, before taking on Iran three days later.

