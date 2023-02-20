China men's basketball team arrives in Hong Kong for World Cup qualifiers
HONG KONG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China men's basketball team arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon, where they will host Kazakhstan and Iran in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.
China has just concluded a training camp in east China's Shanghai. Veterans Zhou Peng and Wang Zhelin are among the roster released by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), while young talent Zeng Fanbo also earned the call-up from newly-appointed head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic.
A great cheer went up from the crowd after the 16-player squad led by CBA president Yao Ming, walked out. After a brief welcome ceremony, the team was whisked away.
Having already booked a place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, China will head into the last window by hosting Kazakhstan on February 23, before taking on Iran three days later.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Han re-signs with WNBA side Liberty
- China men's basketball team to play World Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong
- Basketball clinic event for children held in Taguig City, Philippines
- PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Bay Area Dragons
- We have 'no limit' in basketball World Cup, says China head coach Djordjevic
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.