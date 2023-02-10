China men's basketball team to play World Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 11:27, February 10, 2023

HONG KONG, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's national men's basketball team is gearing up for the sixth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers at Tsuen Wan Sports Center in Hong Kong.

Having already booked a place of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, China will head into the last window by hosting Kazakhstan on February 23, before taking on Iran three days later.

The team is currently assembled for a training camp in Shanghai under the guidance of newly-appointed coach Aleksandar Djordjevic, who is set for his first match in charge of China three months after assuming the role.

Mabel Ching, the game director of the qualifiers, expressed her appreciation that Hong Kong would have the opportunity to host China's two home games.

"As someone who loves China's basketball, I feel honored to have this opportunity. Under the support of China's State General Administration of Sport, Chinese Basketball Association and FIBA, we are devoted to providing a splendid basketball festival," she said.

