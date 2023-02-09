Basketball clinic event for children held in Taguig City, Philippines

Xinhua) 13:54, February 09, 2023

Zhu Songwei (C) of the Bay Area Dragons participates in a basketball clinic event for children in Taguig City, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Liu Chuanxing (1st R) of the Bay Area Dragons looks on as a young player goes for a lay-up during a basketball clinic event for children in Taguig City, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhu Songwei (top) of the Bay Area Dragons goes for a dunk during a basketball clinic event for children in Taguig City, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Andrew Nicholson (2nd L) of the Bay Area Dragons participates in a basketball clinic event for children in Taguig City, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhu Songwei (1st L) and Liu Chuanxing (2nd L) of the Bay Area Dragons sign basketballs for children during a basketball clinic event for children in Taguig City, the Philippines, Feb. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

