PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Bay Area Dragons

Xinhua) 09:31, January 07, 2023

Glen Robertson Yang (2nd R) of Bay Area Dragons celebrates for victory after during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Jamie Malonzo (above) of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel dunks during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Hayden Joel Blankley of Bay Area Dragons goes for a layup during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of Bay Area Dragons celebrate during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zhu Songwei (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Kobey Ketavong Lam (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Fans of Bay Area Dragons react during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Duncan Ocerbeck Reid (L) of Bay Area Dragons shoots during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Zheng Qilong (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Lion dancers perform during the halftime of the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

