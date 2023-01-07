PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Bay Area Dragons
Glen Robertson Yang (2nd R) of Bay Area Dragons celebrates for victory after during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Jamie Malonzo (above) of Barangay Ginebra San Miguel dunks during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Hayden Joel Blankley of Bay Area Dragons goes for a layup during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Players of Bay Area Dragons celebrate during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zhu Songwei (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Kobey Ketavong Lam (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Fans of Bay Area Dragons react during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Duncan Ocerbeck Reid (L) of Bay Area Dragons shoots during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Zheng Qilong (C) of Bay Area Dragons competes during the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Lion dancers perform during the halftime of the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Lion dancers perform during the halftime of the game 4 between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Bay Area Dragons at the Commissioner's Cup Finals of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) in Pasay City, the Philippines, on Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Photos
