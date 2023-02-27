FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers: China vs. Iran
Wu Qian (L) of China breaks through during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhou Qi (L) of China competes during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Cui Yongxi (1st L) of China breaks through during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhang Zhenlin (L) of China competes during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhou Peng of China shoots during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhao Rui (L, front) of China vies with Behnam Yakhchali of Iran during the Group F match between China and Iran of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photos
