FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers: China vs. Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 10:30, February 24, 2023

Zhou Qi (R) of China vies with Dmitriy Gavrilov of Kazakhstan during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Aleksandar Djordjevic (3rd L), head coach of China, talks with players during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Guo Ailun (R) of China vies with Oleg Balashov of Kazakhstan during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Guo Ailun (L) of Chian vies with Shaim Kuanov of Kazakhstan during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Zhao Rui (front) of China competes during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Cui Yongxi (R) of China shoots during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Zhelin of China competes during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Zhu Xuhang (L) of China competes during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Guo Ailun (L) of China vies with Oleg Balashov of Kazakhstan during the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Players of China pose for photos prior to the Group F match between China and Kazakhstan of FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)