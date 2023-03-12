CBA league: Beijing vs. Guangzhou

Xinhua) 15:45, March 12, 2023

Nathaniel Mason (2nd L) of Guangzhou Loong Lions shoots during the 33rd round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangzhou Loong Lions of 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhu Mingzhen (R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions goes for a lay-up during the 33rd round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangzhou Loong Lions of 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Nathaniel Mason (L) and Tian Yuheng (R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions vie with Robert Golden of Beijing Royal Fighters during the 33rd round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangzhou Loong Lions of 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Nathaniel Mason (R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions goes for a lay-up during the 33rd round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangzhou Loong Lions of 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Yu Changdong (L) of Beijing Royal Fighters vies with Jordan Bell of Guangzhou Loong Lions during the 33rd round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Guangzhou Loong Lions of 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

