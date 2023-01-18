CBA Roundup: Xinjiang overturns Qingdao, Guangzhou stuns Shenzhen
ZHUJI, China, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Xinjiang Flying Tigers nipped the Qingdao Eagles 101-100, while the Guangzhou Loong Lions stormed past the Shenzhen Aviators 114-89 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Tuesday.
Qingdao players were at a distinct disadvantage in height compared to Xinjiang, while they quickly found rhythm in outside shooting in the game. Qingdao won first three quarters at the night but suffered a sudden scoring drought in face of the pressing defense of the rivals in the fourth quarter.
Yu Dehao made a steal in the clutch time of the last quarter and assisted Abudushalamu in drawing a foul to stand on the free-throw line and nail down the victory.
Six players from Qingdao scored in double-digits, led by Eugene German's 21 points.
After trailing by 15 points in the first quarter of the match against Guangzhou, Shenzhen strengthened defense and had a close game in the second quarter. However, the second half only saw Guangzhou widen the gap and quickly made it a one-sided game.
Nathaniel Mason from Guangzhou was on fire from beyond the arc and notched a game-high 39 points.
Also on Tuesday, the Shandong Heroes edged the Jiangsu Dragons 94-91, the Shanxi Loongs nosed out the Ningbo Rockets 113-103, and the Shanghai Sharks beat the Zhejiang Lions 95-85.
