CBA league: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Shenzhen Leopards
Wu Qian (front C) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls goes for a basket during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Wu Qian (C) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls shoots during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Cheng Shuaipeng (front) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls goes for a basket during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Cheng Shuaipeng (R) and Wu Qian of Zhejiang Golden Bulls celebrate scoring during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Askia Booker (2nd L) of Shenzhen Leopards passes the ball during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Askia Booker (R) of Shenzhen Leopards shoots the ball under the defense of Yu Jiahao (L) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Moses Wright (L) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls celebrates scoring during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Zhou Peng (L) of Shenzhen Leopards vies with Lu Wenbo of Zhejiang Golden Bulls during the 7th round match between Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
Photos
