CBA league: Guangzhou Loong Lions vs. Shanxi Loongs

Xinhua) 08:22, April 06, 2022

Jonathon Simmons (C) of Shanxi Loongs goes for a lay-up during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

Jonathon Simmons (L) of Shanxi Loongs shoots during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

Ty Leaf of Guangzhou Loong Lions shoots during the 1st round playoff match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

