CBA: Shanghai Sharks vs. Zhejiang Lions

Xinhua) 08:54, March 21, 2022

Li Tianrong (R) of Shanghai Sharks passes the ball during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhao Jiaren (L) of Zhejiang Lions shoots during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jahlil Okafor (2nd R) of Zhejiang Lions passes the ball during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jahlil Okafor (C) of Zhejiang Lions goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Hu Jinqiu (L) of Zhejiang Lions goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhu Junlong (R) of Zhejiang Lions vies with Kyranbek Makan of Shanghai Sharks during their 37th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Sun Minghui (L) of Zhejiang Lions accelerates during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ju Mingxin (C) of Shanghai Sharks goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ren Junwei (R) of Shanghai Sharks goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

