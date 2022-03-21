CBA: Shanghai Sharks vs. Zhejiang Lions
Li Tianrong (R) of Shanghai Sharks passes the ball during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zhao Jiaren (L) of Zhejiang Lions shoots during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Jahlil Okafor (2nd R) of Zhejiang Lions passes the ball during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Jahlil Okafor (C) of Zhejiang Lions goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Hu Jinqiu (L) of Zhejiang Lions goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zhu Junlong (R) of Zhejiang Lions vies with Kyranbek Makan of Shanghai Sharks during their 37th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Sun Minghui (L) of Zhejiang Lions accelerates during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Ju Mingxin (C) of Shanghai Sharks goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Ren Junwei (R) of Shanghai Sharks goes to the basket during the 37th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Zhejiang Lions at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.