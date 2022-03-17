CBA: Shanghai Sharks vs. Shanxi Loongs

Kyranbek Makan of Shanghai Sharks passes the ball during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jonathon Simmons (front) of Shanxi Loongs goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Zhelin (R) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guo Haowen (L) of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhang Ning (R) of Shanxi Loongs is defended by Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during their 35th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guo Haowen (C) of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Liu Zheng of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

