CBA: Shanghai Sharks vs. Shanxi Loongs
Kyranbek Makan of Shanghai Sharks passes the ball during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Jonathon Simmons (front) of Shanxi Loongs goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Wang Zhelin (R) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Guo Haowen (L) of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zhang Ning (R) of Shanxi Loongs is defended by Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during their 35th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Guo Haowen (C) of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Liu Zheng of Shanghai Sharks goes for the basket during the 35th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Shanxi Loongs at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Photos
