Franklin leads Shanghai to 7th straight victory, Zhejiang beats Shanxi

Xinhua) 09:06, November 10, 2021

Wang Zhelin (R) of the Shanghai Sharks competes during the 11th round match against the Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Zhejiang Lions beat Shanxi Loongs for a 10-1 record in the 2021-22 season CBA league, thanks to a massive performance by forward Hu Jinqiu, who shot 16-of-17 for 36 points.

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- CBA powerhouses the Shanghai Sharks and the Zhejiang Lions both extended their winning streak here on Thursday.

Jamaal Franklin finished with 23 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, leading Shanghai to defeat the Sichuan Blue Whales 115-97 for a seven-game winning streak.

Shanghai, who opened up a 20-point lead late in the first quarter, led by as many as 26 points midway through the third. Sichuan cut the deficit to 14 points with its all-domestic squad heading into the final quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

Wang Zhelin scored 21 points and 13 rebounds for Shanghai. Sichuan's Li Honghan had a team-high 22 points.

Li Honghan (L) of the Sichuan Blue Whales shoots during the 11th round match against the Shanghai Sharks at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Zhejiang beat the Shanxi Loongs 113-103 to match the league leaders Liaoning Flying Leopards' 10-1 record.

Hu Jinqiu shot 16-of-17 to contribute 36 points as Sun Minghui registered 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals for Zhejiang. Shanxi's Kay Felder notched a game-high 37 points.

The game witnessed a seesaw battle with Zhejiang establishing a five-point advantage after three quarters. Shanxi tied the game at 90 in the fourth before Zhejiang launched a 10-1 run to secure its seven-game winning streak.

Hu Jinqiu of the Zhejiang Lions (R) guards Kay Felder of the Shanxi Loongs during the 11th round match at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

In the other games played on Thursday, defending champions the Guangdong Southern Tigers defeated the Tianjin Pioneers 110-98, the Shenzhen Aviators overwhelmed the Fujian Sturgeons 103-78, the Beijing Royal Fighters overpowered the Nanjing Monkey Kings 101-80, and the Ningbo Rockets suffered their 11th defeat in as many games, losing to the Jilin Northeast Tigers 107-95.

