Wednesday, November 03, 2021

Highlights of 2021-2022 season of Chinese Basketball Association league

(Xinhua) 09:06, November 03, 2021

Yu Zechen of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes for the basket during the 8th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Ningbo Rockets at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)


