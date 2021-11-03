Home>>
Highlights of 2021-2022 season of Chinese Basketball Association league
(Xinhua) 09:06, November 03, 2021
Yu Zechen of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes for the basket during the 8th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Ningbo Rockets at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
