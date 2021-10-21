CBA: Guangzhou Loong Lions vs. Beijing Royal Fighters

Xinhua) 16:25, October 21, 2021

Zhang Fan (C) of Beijing Royal Fighters competes during the 3rd round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Beijing Royal Fighters at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)