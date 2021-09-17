Yao Ming watches home team's breath-taking win at National Games

Xinhua) 09:45, September 17, 2021

XI'AN, China, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Yao Ming, president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), watched his home team Shanghai beat Hubei 21-20 in a breath-taking game of the men's 3x3 U19 competition at the 14th National Games here on Thursday.

The Shanghai U19 scored five straight points after trailing by 20-16 with 2:12 minutes to go, including a game-winning two-pointer to pocket its first win of the tournament.

Yao, former center for Shanghai Sharks and Houston Rockets, entered the court just before his hometown team started the warm-up, but he didn't talk to the media.

His Shanghai team was down by 7-2 only two minutes into the game. Although it fought back to close the gap by 10-9, it never led throughout the game and Hubei held a 20-16 lead.

One more point could have earned the victory for Hubei, but Shanghai's Liu Zhengqing scored three points in a row and Lai Ke made a long-range jumper for two points to kill the game with 1:17 minutes left on the clock.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)