Opening ceremony of China's 14th National Games held in Xi'an

Ecns.cn) 14:38, September 16, 2021

A flag-raising ceremony is held during the opening ceremony of the 14th National Games at Xi'an Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, September 15, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

The opening ceremony of China's 14th National Games was held on Wednesday at Xi'an Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. More than 12,000 athletes will take part in the Games, which runs from September 15 to 27.

