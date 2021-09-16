Highlights of opening ceremony for China's 14th National Games

Xinhua) 08:56, September 16, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2021 shows a view of Xi'an Olympic Center Stadium during the opening ceremony for China's 14th National Games in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)