Home>>
Highlights of 2021-2022 season of Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league
(Xinhua) 16:43, October 19, 2021
Zhao Rui (1st R) of Guangdong Southeast Tigers competes during the 1st round match between Guangdong Southeast Tigers and Shenzhen Aviators at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Yao Ming watches home team's breath-taking win at National Games
- Guangdong beats Liaoning for historic 11th CBA championship
- CBA quarterfinal field completed as Zhejiang, Qingdao advance
- CBA suspends seven players for violating anti-virus protocols
- Guangzhou surpasses Beijing to secure final CBA playoff spot
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.