Ningbo loses 10th straight, Shenzhen extends winning streak

November 08, 2021

Nov. 7, 2021.

CBA newcomers Ningbo, with a young squad averages 23 years old, still had to wait for their first league win, losing their 10th consecutive game 99-92 to Zhejiang.

ZHUJI, China, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- CBA newcomers Ningbo Rockets swallowed the tenth straight defeat after losing 99-92 to Zhejiang Lions on Sunday.

The Rockets were admitted into the league in July. The average age of the team is 23 and six players in the team are CBA freshmen.

The Lions finished the first nine games in this season with eight wins. However, the CBA powerhouse didn't overwhelm the Rockets in the first quarter. Both sides played physical defense, and the first quarter ended with the Lions leading 32-29.

The Rockets kept turning the ball over in the second period, which allowed the Lions to widen the deficit to nine points by the half-time whistle.

The Lions were once leading by 20 points in the second half, and the Rockets kept fighting till the last minute.

Nov. 7, 2021.

The Lions sent 11 players on court, and all of them scored. Zhejiang bench player Jiang Wen had a team-high 17 points. Twin brothers Zhao Jiaren and Zhao Jiayi had 11 and 14 points respectively.

Rockets scorer C.J. Trotter shot down 18 points, and added ten steals for Ningbo. Ning Hongyu had a career high 22 points.

"We had a real fight today, but we are out-rebounded tonight," said Ningbo head coach Li Ke.

"We are a young team and the guys are doing better and better."

The Rockets remained at the bottom of the league with a 0-10 record. The Lions moved to the second place with 9-1.

Nov. 7, 2021.

Shenzhen Aviators extended the winning streak to four after overwhelming Sichuan Blue Whales 125-96.

Eight Shenzhen players scored double digits through the game.

The Aviators rose up to the sixth place on the standings.

Elsewhere, Guangzhou Loong Lions defeated Nanjing Monkey Kings 115-101, Qingdao Eagles moved past Tianjin Pioneers 106-101, Shanghai Sharks smashed Fujian Sturgeons 126-76, Beijing Royal Fighters beat Xinjiang Flying Tigers 91-84.

