Highlights of CBA 29th round matches

Xinhua) 10:04, March 03, 2022

Shen Zijie (R) of Shenzhen Leopards goes for a lay-up during the 29th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Jared Sullinger (R) of Shenzhen Leopards competes during the 29th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Rong Zifeng (R) of Shenzhen Leopards competes during the 29th round match between Beijing Royal Fighters and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Jahlil Okafor (R) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the 29th round match between Zhejiang Lions and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Jing Hanyi (C) of Sichuan Blue Whales shoots during the 29th round match between Zhejiang Lions and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhao Jiayi (R) of Zhejiang Lions vies for a rebound during the 29th round match between Zhejiang Lions and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)