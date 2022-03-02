Highlights of 29th round matches at 2021-2022 season of CBA league

Zhu Mingzhen (R) of Guangzhou Loong Lions competes during the 29th round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Taylor Rochestie (C) of Tianjin Pioneers competes during the 29th round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Ty Jacob Leaf of Guangzhou Loong Lions competes during the 29th round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Li Tianrong (Front R) of Shanghai Sharks competes during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Zirui of Nanjing Monkey Kings goes to basket during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Sun Mingyang (R) of Nanjing Monkey Kings goes to basket under the defense of Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ju Mingxin (L) of Shanghai Sharks goes to basket during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Xiralijan Muhtar (L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings breaks through under the defense of Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Xiralijan Muhtar (R) of Nanjing Monkey Kings breaks through under the defense of Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

D'Montre Edwards (L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings competes during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Xiralijan Muhtar (L) of Nanjing Monkey Kings breaks through under the defense of Wang Zhelin of Shanghai Sharks during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Noah Vonleh (R) of Shanghai Sharks goes to basket during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Tianrong (R) of Shanghai Sharks goes to basket during the 29th round match between Shanghai Sharks and Nanjing Monkey Kings at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Ty Jacob Leaf (L) of Guangzhou Loong Lions competes during the 29th round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Tianjin Pioneers at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Foshan of south China's Guangdong Province, on March 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

