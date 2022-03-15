2021-2022 season of CBA 35th round: Liaoning Flying Leopards vs. Sichuan Blue Whales

Guo Ailun (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guo Ailun (2nd R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhao Jiwei (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Guo Ailun (2nd R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Fu Hao (R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Hamed Haddadi (R) of Sichuan Blue Whales jumps the ball during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Han Dejun (2nd R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Fu Hao (R) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Guo Ailun (front) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Eric Moreland (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards competes during the 35th round match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

