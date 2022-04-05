Christopoulos resigns as head coach of CBA's Beijing Ducks

Xinhua) 13:20, April 05, 2022

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Yannis Christopoulos has resigned as head coach of the Beijing Ducks after his side was defeated by the Jilin Northeast Tigers in the first round of the 2021-22 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) playoffs on Monday.

Christopoulos announced his decision on the Ducks' official social media account, in which he said, "This is a tough time for the city of Beijing, the fans, team members, and everyone who supports and loves the team. As the head coach, I should be in full charge of it."

"The journey has come to an end, and I will bid farewell to the team. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the whole team for their help and support. I believe the Beijing Ducks will get success soon," he said.

