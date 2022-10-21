CBA league: Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs. Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Xinhua) 08:50, October 21, 2022

Wu Qian of Zhejiang Golden Bulls reacts during the 4th round match against Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Wu Qian (front, L) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls is blocked during the 4th round match against Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Yu Jiahao (L) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls looks to shoot during the 4th round match against Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Jarmar Gulley (top R) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls goes for a dunk during the 4th round match against Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Cheng Shuaipeng (C) of Zhejiang Golden Bulls goes for a lay-up during the 4th round match against Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Tacko Fall (front L) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 4th round match against Zhejiang Golden Bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Qi Lin (C) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 4th round match against Zhejiang Golden Bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Pierre Jackson (2nd L) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers grabs the ball during the 4th round match against Zhejiang Golden Bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Abdusalam Abdurexit (R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers goes for a lay-up during the 4th round match against Zhejiang Golden Bulls at the 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

