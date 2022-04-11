CBA: Shanghai Sharks vs. Shenzhen Leopards

Xinhua) 09:20, April 11, 2022

Askia Booker (C) of Shenzhen Leopards goes for the basket during the 2nd round playoff match between Shanghai Sharks and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Bai Haotian (R) of Shenzhen Leopards breaks through during the 2nd round playoff match between Shanghai Sharks and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Jared Sullinger (L) of Shenzhen Leopards shoots during the 2nd round playoff match between Shanghai Sharks and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Wang Zhelin (R) of Shanghai Sharks breaks through during the 2nd round playoff match between Shanghai Sharks and Shenzhen Leopards at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

