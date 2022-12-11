CBA Roundup: Zhejiang Golden Bulls keeps unbeaten record after derby win

December 11, 2022

XI'AN, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Zhejiang Golden Bulls edged the Zhejiang Lions 109-102 in the 2022-23 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) regular season on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten record.

Wu Qian of the Golden Bulls scored 31 points, plus seven rebounds and six assists. Sun Minghui led the Lions with 27 points and 10 assists.

Sun powered the Lions' 7-0 scoring run at the beginning of the game, before the Golden Bulls adjusted their squad, responded with a 10-3 run midway through first quarter and levelled at 41-41 with less than three minutes left for the first half.

The Lions' new signing Quinn Cook, who won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, scored his first two points in the CBA through a floater, only to see Wu make five consecutive points to put the Golden Bulls 51-45 ahead at half break.

Xu Zhonghao of the Lions was ejected following a pair of technical fouls when the Golden Bulls expanded their advantage to lead 81-73 after the third quarter.

After Sun and Zhao Yanhao hit a three-pointer apiece to spur the comeback efforts of the 2017-18 CBA runners-up with 2:08 to go, Sun missed a free throw and the Lions failed to score in their next two possessions to concede to their sixth defeat of the season while the Golden Bulls extended their unbeaten record to 11 games.

In the other derby game on Saturday, the Guangdong Southern Tigers beat the Guangzhou Loong Lions 101-94 thanks to an 8-2 scoring run in overtime. Marshon Brooks hit a game-best 32 points for Guangdong while Nathaniel Mason made 30 points and 12 rebounds for Guangzhou.

Elsewhere, the Xinjiang Flying Tigers lost to the Jilin Northeast Tigers 112-91, and the Shandong Heroes smashed the Fujian Sturgeons 102-70.

