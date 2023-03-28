"Village BA" rural basketball games draw fans from across the nation

People's Daily Online) 16:37, March 28, 2023

"Village Basketball Association" or "Village BA", is a grassroot basketball tournament held in Taipan village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Organized by local residents, this event has gained popularity over the years and draws a large crowd of spectators and participants alike. The tournament showcases the passion and skills of basketball players from rural areas, as they compete and demonstrate their teamwork on the court.

The two-day event this year attracted fans from across the nation to the tiny village, which has a population of about 1,200.

