Kebab restaurant owner's happy life in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 15:33, May 08, 2023

Aierken Tuersun runs a kebab restaurant in Qiemo county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. His restaurant, passed down from his father in 2014, is known for its delectable mutton dishes such as kebabs and mutton soup, made with lamb brought in from local pastures everyday. The meat has a tender and succulent flavor that has won over many customers.

Aierken's restaurant is doing brisk business, making between five and six thousand yuan in revenue per day. He runs the restaurant together with his wife, with their two adorable daughters often playing around. "I live with my wife and children everyday, and I feel content and happy with my life now," Aierken said. Click on the video to feast your eyes on the sizzling kebabs made by Aierken!

