Land pass in Xinjiang witnesses robust increase of rail, highway freight volume

Xinhua) 14:18, May 12, 2023

People queue up for customs clearance at an inspection hall of Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Horgos, a major land pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has witnessed a robust increase of rail freight volume and highway freight volume.

According to the data from local frontier inspection departments, highway port in Horgos saw more than 20,900 commercial vehicles leaving by April 30, an increase of 62.3 percent year-on-year. As of May 10, Horgos Port has handled 2,715 China-Europe (China-Central Asia) freight trains in 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.9 percent.

Horgos literally means a place where caravans pass, as it used to be a trading post along the northern route of the ancient Silk Road.

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a hump yard of a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Police officers of the frontier inspection department of Horgos check an outbound vehicle at a highway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A person queues up for customs clearance at an inspection hall of Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A crane loads containers at a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A police officer of the frontier inspection department of Horgos checks outbound commercial vehicles at a highway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A police officer of the frontier inspection department of Horgos checks the inner conditions of an outbound train at a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A staff member inspects a locomotive in a hump yard of a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a crane loading containers at a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A police officer of the frontier inspection department of Horgos checks the inner conditions of an outbound train at a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

A staff member disassembles carriages in a hump yard of a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a hump yard of a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Workers unload imported foods from an inbound truck at a warehouse in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A police officer of the frontier inspection department of Horgos checks the credential of a train driver at a railway port in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

