Scenery of Lhasa, SW China's Tibet
This photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This stitched photo taken on May 12, 2023 shows the Lhalu wetland in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 11, 2023 shows the city view seen from the Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on May 13, 2023 shows the Potala Palace seen from the Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on May 11, 2023 shows the city view seen from the Nanshan Park in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
