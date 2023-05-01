Pic story of "Tibetan Craftsman" in field of Tibetan medicine

Xinhua) 09:40, May 01, 2023

Buchung Tsering and his students learn about the policies related to developing Tibetan medicine in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 20, 2023.

Buchung Tsering has been engaged in the field of Tibetan medicine for about 20 years. He is the manager of the production department of Tibet Ganlu Tibetan Medicine Co., Ltd.

Tibetan medicine, known as "Sowa Rigpa" in Tibetan, dates back 2,500 years. It has absorbed the influences of traditional Chinese, Indian and Arab medicine and is mainly practiced in Tibet and the Himalayan region.

Since 2008, Buchung Tsering has been committed to making use of modern science and technology to boost the production of Tibetan medicine.

He launched a specimen gallery for Tibetan medicine in the company, and invited well-known experts to identify and fix the weak links in medicine production.

Buchung Tsering has also compiled some instruction manuals of Tibetan medicine. In 2021, he was awarded the title of "Tibetan Craftsman." (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)