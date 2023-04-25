Top legislature mulls law on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau ecological conservation

April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, on Monday started to deliberate a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The deliberation is the third reading for the draft.

The latest draft specifies requirements regarding ecological conservation and restoration, as well as ecological risk prevention and control, on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, highlighting the protection of snow-capped mountains, glaciers and frozen soil.

It requires effective measures to prevent human interference in relevant areas and efforts that are coordinated with the conservation of adjacent ecosystems.

It also mandates strengthening the monitoring, early warning and systematic protection of these natural resources.

The draft further specifies stricter penalties for relevant violations.

