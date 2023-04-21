A look at "paradise of wild animals" in China's Tibet

April 21, 2023

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Dubbed the "paradise of wild animals," Qiangtang National Nature Reserve is home to 10 species of wild animals under first-class state protection and 21 species under second-class state protection.

This photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Guan Minghui)

This photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows wild yaks at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a Tibetan gazelle at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gesang Paljor)

This photo taken on April 15, 2023 shows a Tibetan antelope at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 18, 2023 shows a Tibetan antelope at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes at the Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in the northern part of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

