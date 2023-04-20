Chinese customs seize 362 endangered wildlife products

April 20, 2023

SHENYANG, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Shenyang Customs in northeast China's Liaoning Province said they have seized 362 endangered wildlife products from parcels shipped from overseas.

The confiscated items include four tridacna products weighing 130 grams, 94 hawksbill turtle products weighing 945 grams, 225 red coral products weighing 593.2 grams, and 39 ivory products weighing 118 grams.

Ivory, certain types of red coral, hawksbill turtle and tridacna are all classified as endangered species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, according to the customs officials.

