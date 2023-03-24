Flocks of wild black-tailed gazelle forage in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:48, March 24, 2023

A flock of wild black-tailed gazelle forage in a desert area in the western outskirts of Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Min Yong)

A flock of wild black-tailed gazelle, an animal species under second-class national protection in China, were recently seen roaming and foraging in the western outskirts of Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Since the start of March, when the weather gradually gets warmer and snow and ice begin to melt, flocks of wild black-tailed gazelle have been frequently seen foraging, playing, or galloping in the desert areas in the outskirts of Karamay.

In addition to black-tailed gazelle, many other wild animal species also inhabit the outskirts of the city, such as fox, cinereous vulture, golden eagle, and hare.

In recent years, the local government has taken many measures, including reducing human intervention and closing hillsides to facilitate afforestation, to protect the ecology in the desert areas in the outskirts of Karamay. The efforts and the increasingly growing public awareness of wildlife protection have contributed greatly to the significant improvement in the local ecological environment.

