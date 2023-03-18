Policeman from Xinjiang tells his feeling to UN Human Rights Council

Xinhua) 15:26, March 18, 2023

GENEVA, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A policeman from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday told the ongoing 52nd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council how infuriated he feels every time he thinks of the terrorist incidents he once handled.

Waresijiang Maimaiti, who has been working at the Otbeshi Township Police Station in Wushi County of Xinjiang's Aksu Prefecture for 13 years, told the Council that as a policeman, he, while participating in the handling of multiple terrorist incidents a few years back, witnessed the heavy casualties of innocent people and immense property losses these cases inflicted, as well as the tremendous damage to social stability and the enormous suffering upon the members of all ethnic groups.

"These incidents severely violated people's rights to life, subsistence and development. I feel infuriated every time I think of it," he noted.

He said that terrorism is a menace to humanity and terrorists are a common enemy, and Xinjiang's law-based fight against terrorism and related crimes is a just move to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, maintain social stability and protect human rights.

"Targeting no specific ethnicity and free from ethnic discrimination, Xinjiang's deradicalization efforts represent an essential tool to preventing and punishing extremism and countering terrorism," he stressed.

