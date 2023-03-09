Dance drama inspired by cultural relic unearthed in NW China's Xinjiang staged in Urumqi

People's Daily Online) 09:18, March 09, 2023

The original dance drama "Five Stars Rise in the East" is staged in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The original dance drama "Five Stars Rise in the East," inspired by the ancient brocade armband dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.), recently kicked off its tour in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang.

The precious armband, one of China's greatest archaeological discoveries of the 20th century, was unearthed in October 1995 at the Niya ruins in Hotan, Xinjiang. The cultural relic has eight Chinese characters embroidered on it that literally translate as "Five stars rise in the East, benefitting China”, marking the earliest discovery of the characters for "China" in Xinjiang.

Centering on the "Five Stars Rise in the East" brocade armband, the dance drama is a touching epic about the friendship between a general and two young people in the Han Dynasty. The performance showcases a fusion of different dance styles, including ethnic dance, classical dance, and modern dance.

Since its premiere two years ago, the dance drama has toured seven provinces, attracting an audience of more than 50,000.

(Photos by Wang Changtong, Chen Yan, Ruosc Zou）

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)