Farmers dig out grape vines in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:16, March 09, 2023

Farmers dig out grape vines in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. Every winter, farmers here bury grape vines underground to keep them warm during the cold weather and dig them out and put them on trellises in the springtime. More farming machines have been put into use, which not only saves labor costs, but also greatly increases efficiency. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers operate machines to dig out grape vines in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo shows farmers operating machines to dig out grape vines in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer operates a machine to dig out grape vines in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers drive machines to the grape field in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Farmers set up grape trellises in Putao Town of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A farmer puts grape vines onto grape trellises in Qatkal Township of Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

