Breathtaking views of melting blue lake ice in Manas county, NW China's Xinjiang
|Photo shows a stunning view of Kensiwate reservoir in the southern mountainous area of Manas county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
As the weather turns warmer in spring, the blue ice on Kensiwate reservoir in the southern mountainous area of Manas county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, starts to melt.
The blue lake and mountains in the distance covered with a thin layer of snow constitute a feast for the eyes. More amazingly, the blue lake water formed a heart shape in the north of the reservoir, reminding people of the famous blue diamond, "Heart of the Ocean,” in the film “Titanic.”
Located in the middle reaches of the Manas River, a core part of the economic belt along the northern slope of the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, Kensiwate reservoir is used for flood prevention, irrigation, and power generation. It also bears great significance for ecological protection of the Manas River basin, as well as the industrial development and supply of energy for the economic belt along the northern slope of the Tianshan Mountains.
Photos
