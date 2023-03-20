Home>>
Police patrol borderline in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:32, March 20, 2023
|A police team patrols the borderline in Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Pengfei)
A police team consisting of police and auxiliary police recently patrolled the borderline on horseback in Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. They inspected security threats at mountain passes and in uninhabited areas along the border, which has an elevation of more than 2,800 meters.
