Xinjiang craftsman keeps Kazakh bone carving alive

People's Daily Online) 15:41, March 20, 2023

Kazakh bone carving is a form of traditional craftsmanship of the Kazakh ethnic group, which has been listed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Geming Nuerke, from Altay prefecture in Xinjiang, is the third-generation inheritor of the bone carving craft. To continue to pass down the craft through generations, Geming Nuerke has been teaching several apprentices, including his son.

The town-level government and local scenic area in Altay have given great support to Geming Nuerke by providing him with carving tools and spaces to sell and display his works free of charge, which has not only increased his income, but helped the traditional craft reach a wider audience.

Click on the video to learn more about the traditional bone carving craft.

