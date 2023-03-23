Newlywed couple embrace happy life in Xinjiang

An elder of Mairmaitih Tirmur's family prepares food for relatives and friends at home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

In Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, many young men and women prefer to get married in the spring season.

Recently in Fumin Village, 25-year-old Gulihan Jrbli and her groom Mairmaitih Tirmur held a wedding after falling in love for more than three years. The ceremony was conducted according to traditional Tajik wedding custom, with relatives, friends and villagers singing and dancing to celebrate.

As a national intangible cultural heritage, Tajik wedding custom has become a name card of cultural tourism in the county. Many tourists come to the weddings, sharing joy and happiness together.

Gulihan's family used to live deep in the mountains. In 2018, her family moved to Fumin Village, formerly a part of a relocation site for poverty alleviation in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County. Then by chance Gulihan met with Mairmaitih who worked in the county seat during that time.

After shaking off poverty, the relocation site has been renamed Fumin Village and Aimin Village, embarking on a new journey of successive promotion of rural revitalization. Like the newlywed couple, there are more young people moving to the new villages to embrace a happier life.

A relative applies makeup around the eyes of the groom Mairmaitih Tirmur before the wedding in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives of Gulihan Jrbli play music instruments and dance in front of the bride's home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

The new couple (3rd and 4th L) receive blessings at their wedding ceremony, while relatives and friends, villagers and tourists witness the happy moment in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Groom Mairmaitih Tirmur's mother and relatives are pictured at the couple's new home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The newlywed couple walk to their new home accompanied by a wedding procession in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives greet each other with a typical Tajik gesture -- grasping each others' hands and kissing the others' knuckles, in front of bride Gulihan Jrbli's home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The upper part of the combo photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows an aerial view of Maryang Township, where Gulihan Jrbli and her family used to live before relocation; and the lower part of the combo photo taken on March 17, 2023 shows an aerial view of Fumin Village and Aimin Village, where Gulihan and her family live after resettlement, in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Groom Mairmaitih Tirmur's sister (L) cooks dinner for guests attending the wedding in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives and friends of the bride Gulihan Jrbli play tambourines and sing at her home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives and friends (1st L and 1st R) help the bride and groom exchange rings with traditional decorations in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Groom Mairmaitih Tirmur's relatives dance at his home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The wedding procession dances outside the home of the bride Gulihan Jrbli in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Groom Mairmaitih Tirmur's sister makes naan bread for the newlywed couple as a blessing in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Elders of Gulihan Jrbli's family prepare her accessories for the wedding ceremony in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives and friends sing loudly at the wedding ceremony to send blessings to the new couple in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mairmaitih Tirmur is on his way to pick up his bride in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mairmaitih Tirmur helps his bride Gulihan Jrbli arrange ornaments on her hands at their new home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mairmaitih Tirmur brings his bride Gulihan Jrbli a bowl of milk tea at their new home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Relatives of Gulihan Jrbli play music instruments in front of the bride's home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

