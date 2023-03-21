Home>>
Seasonal livestock transfer starts in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 10:03, March 21, 2023
Livestock are on their journey to a spring pasture at Bayingol Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xingjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Gan Minglian)
A total of 1.016-million livestock have been moved from winter pastures to spring pastures, marking the official start of annual spring migration.
