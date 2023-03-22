We Are China

Qarhan Salt Lake in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:41, March 22, 2023

Aerial view of emerald-like Qarhan Salt Lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Covering an area of 5,856 square kilometers, Qarhan is the largest salt lake in China and boasts abundant deposits of mineral resources.

