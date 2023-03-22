Home>>
Qarhan Salt Lake in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 14:41, March 22, 2023
Aerial view of emerald-like Qarhan Salt Lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Covering an area of 5,856 square kilometers, Qarhan is the largest salt lake in China and boasts abundant deposits of mineral resources.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of icy lake at foot of Mount Qungmknag in Lhasa
- Mysterious natural scenery of Lugu Lake in Sichuan
- Ice cracks on Heishan Lake
- China's largest freshwater lake sees increasing water level
- Natural landscape of Gaskule Lake in Qinghai
- Feature: Efforts to protect rare porpoises in China's largest freshwater lake intensified
- China's largest freshwater lake enters dry season at earliest recorded date
- Luoxingdun Island in Poyang Lake submerged in Jiangxi
- Enjoy the beauty of China's rivers, lakes and seas
- Regulation on protecting major lake in east China to go into effect
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.