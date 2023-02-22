View of icy lake at foot of Mount Qungmknag in Lhasa
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.