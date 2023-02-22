View of icy lake at foot of Mount Qungmknag in Lhasa

Xinhua) 09:03, February 22, 2023

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Feb. 20, 2023 shows a view of an icy lake at the foot of Mount Qungmknag in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)

