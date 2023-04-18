Charming view of Basum Lake in SW China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:22, April 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Basum Lake in Gongbo'gyamda County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoman)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Basum Lake in Gongbo'gyamda County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Basum Lake in Gongbo'gyamda County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cao Bin)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Basum Lake in Gongbo'gyamda County of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

