View of Danxia landform in Qinghai, NW China
(Xinhua) 13:11, April 18, 2023
This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Danxia landform in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)
This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Danxia landform in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)
