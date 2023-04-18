We Are China

View of Danxia landform in Qinghai, NW China

Xinhua) 13:11, April 18, 2023

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Danxia landform in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Geng Huihuang)

This aerial photo taken on April 17, 2023 shows a view of the Danxia landform in Guide County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)